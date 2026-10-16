DDA Karmayogi Awas Yojana offers 25% discount on ready-to-move flats, apply by October 31

New Delhi:

Good news for government employees dreaming of owning a home in Delhi. Under the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Karmayogi Awas Yojana, serving and retired government employees can avail themselves of a special 25 per cent discount on ready-to-move flats. Bookings are being accepted on a First Come, First Served (FCFS) basis, giving eligible applicants an opportunity to secure a home without waiting for construction to be completed. However, the deadline is approaching. Interested applicants have until October 31, 2026, to apply under the scheme.

Who can apply under DDA Karmayogi Awas Yojana?

The Karmayogi Awas Yojana has been introduced specifically for serving and retired government employees to help eligible individuals purchase residential property in Delhi. The scheme covers employees of the Central and state governments, along with eligible police personnel and employees of public sector undertakings (PSUs), universities and autonomous bodies. Since eligibility conditions apply, applicants should carefully check the relevant requirements before proceeding with a booking.

Flats available in Narela from 1BHK to 3BHK

Under the scheme, details have been provided for a total of 936 flats in Package 6, covering Sectors A1 to A4 in Narela, Delhi. The available options include 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK flats to cater to different housing needs and budgets.

Here is a breakdown of the available flats and their indicative starting prices:

Flat type Number of flats Starting price 1 BHK 256 Around Rs 33.51 lakh 2 BHK 448 Around Rs 75.60 lakh 3 BHK 232 Around Rs 1.06 crore

These are the indicative prices mentioned in the available details. Applicants should verify the applicable prices after the 25 per cent discount, along with any additional charges, through the DDA's official scheme information before booking.

How to book a flat under the DDA scheme?

Eligible applicants interested in purchasing a flat can visit the DDA's official website to access the scheme details and complete the online booking process. Since allotments are being made on a First Come, First Served basis, applicants should confirm the availability of their preferred flat before proceeding. The last date to apply is October 31, 2026. Before booking, applicants should carefully review the flat's location, applicable price, discount, payment terms and eligibility conditions.

With a range of flat configurations available in Narela, the scheme offers eligible government employees an opportunity to explore ready-to-move housing options in Delhi. Those interested should complete the necessary checks and booking formalities before the deadline.

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