Petrol, diesel prices unchanged on Wednesday

The price of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Wednesday.

Crude prices in the international market continue to to be low compared to the last session, even though international benchmark brent crude have recorded a spike of $2 per barrel this month.

While petrol rates had been on a downward slide for the past five days, diesel prices after declining for three days remained unchanged on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Indian oil website, petrol was selling at -- Rs 72.60/litre, Rs 75.32/litre, Rs 78.28/litre and Rs 74.45/litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, respectively. Diesel rates in these metropolitan cities were -- Rs 65.75/litre, Rs 68.16/litre, Rs 68.96/litre and Rs 69.50/litre respectively.

