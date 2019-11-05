Tuesday, November 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Petrol prices decline on 5th consecutive day

Petrol prices decline on 5th consecutive day

  Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai saw a reduction of 5 paise/litre in petrol prices.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2019 9:23 IST
Petrol prices decline on 5th consecutive day
Image Source : PTI

Petrol prices decline on 5th consecutive day

Petrol prices continued a downward trend for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, while diesel prices remained unchanged after a slight dip on Monday.

Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai saw a reduction of 5 paise/litre in petrol prices.

According to the Indian oil website, in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the petrol rates were -- Rs 72.60/litre, Rs 75.32/litre, Rs 78.28/litre and Rs 74.45/litre respectively. The diesel rates in these metropolitan cities were -- Rs 65.75/litre, Rs 68.16/litre, Rs 68.96/litre and Rs 69.50/litre respectively.

ALSO READ: Fuel prices continue downward trend. Check revised rates of petrol, diesel

ALSO READ: RBI issues new compensation norms for private, foreign bank honchos

ALSO READ: Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India​

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVistara set to nearly double its fleet to 42 planes by this fiscal Next StoryMcDonald's HR Chief exits after CEO Steve Easterbrook ousted over relationship with employee  