Image Source : PTI Petrol prices decline on 5th consecutive day

Petrol prices continued a downward trend for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, while diesel prices remained unchanged after a slight dip on Monday.

Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai saw a reduction of 5 paise/litre in petrol prices.

According to the Indian oil website, in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the petrol rates were -- Rs 72.60/litre, Rs 75.32/litre, Rs 78.28/litre and Rs 74.45/litre respectively. The diesel rates in these metropolitan cities were -- Rs 65.75/litre, Rs 68.16/litre, Rs 68.96/litre and Rs 69.50/litre respectively.

ALSO READ: Fuel prices continue downward trend. Check revised rates of petrol, diesel

ALSO READ: RBI issues new compensation norms for private, foreign bank honchos

ALSO READ: Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India​