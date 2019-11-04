Fuel prices continue downward trend. Check revised rates of petrol, diesel

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Fuel prices drop across metro cities

Fuel prices continued a downward trend across four metro cities on Monday. While petrol prices dropped for the fourth consecutive day diesel prices also registered a decline after a two-day break.

Petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai were reduced by nine paise per litre, while in Kolkata there was a reduction of eight paise per litre.

Diesel prices, on the other hand, were reduced by five paise in Delhi, three paise in Kolkata and Mumbai, and two paise per litre in Chennai.

According to the Indian Oil website, petrol in Delhi is now priced at Rs 72.65 per litre. While in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, petrol is now priced at Rs Rs 75.37, Rs 78.33 and Rs 75 per litre respectively.

Diesel prices in the four metros have come down to Rs 65.75, Rs 68.16, Rs 68.96 and Rs 69.50 per litres respectively.

