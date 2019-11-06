Maruti Suzuki JV to set up vehicle dismantling unit by 2020-21

Image Source : PTI Automobile major Maruti Suzuki will set up its vehicle dismantling and recycling unit in Noida within 2020-21 via a joint venture company with the Toyota Tsusho Group(Representational Image)

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki will set up its vehicle dismantling and recycling unit in Noida within 2020-21 via a joint venture company with the Toyota Tsusho Group. Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki India and Toyota Tsusho Group own 50 per cent each in -- Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited -- which has been established to set up its vehicle dismantling and recycling unit in Noida, Uttar Pradesh within 2020-21.

"MSTI will be responsible to procure and dismantle End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs)," the company said in a statement. "The process will include complete solid and liquid waste management as per the Indian laws and globally approved quality and environment standards."

