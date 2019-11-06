Wednesday, November 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Maruti Suzuki JV to set up vehicle dismantling unit by 2020-21

Maruti Suzuki JV to set up vehicle dismantling unit by 2020-21

Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki India and Toyota Tsusho Group own 50 per cent each in -- Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited -- which has been established to set up its vehicle dismantling and recycling unit in Noida, Uttar Pradesh within 2020-21

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2019 13:50 IST
Maruti Suzuki JV to set up vehicle dismantling unit by 2020-21
Image Source : PTI

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki will set up its vehicle dismantling and recycling unit in Noida within 2020-21 via a joint venture company with the Toyota Tsusho Group(Representational Image)

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki will set up its vehicle dismantling and recycling unit in Noida within 2020-21 via a joint venture company with the Toyota Tsusho Group. Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki India and Toyota Tsusho Group own 50 per cent each in -- Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited -- which has been established to set up its vehicle dismantling and recycling unit in Noida, Uttar Pradesh within 2020-21.

"MSTI will be responsible to procure and dismantle End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs)," the company said in a statement. "The process will include complete solid and liquid waste management as per the Indian laws and globally approved quality and environment standards."

ALSO READ| Toyota-Suzuki partnership; What does it mean?

ALSO READ| Toyota to keep selling diesel engines in Indian market post BS-VI; expects demand to increase

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBoeing forecasts demand for 2,380 new aircraft in India by 2038 Next StoryRailTel IPO process gains momentum  