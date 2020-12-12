Image Source : PIXABAY Bar licensing rules eased in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has delegated its power to grant licenses to run liquor bars to divisional commissioners, an official statement said on Saturday. The divisional commissioners have been given the power under the new UP Excise (Grant of Bar Licenses) Rules 2020, it added.

The new bar licensing rules, aimed at simplifying the complex licensing process and devolving the power in line with the ease of doing business doctrine, were approved by the state Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the statement said.

As per old rules, the bar licenses were accorded by the state government on the recommendation of a committee headed by divisional commissioner, the statement said.

The new rules now provide for the grant of licenses by the divisional commissioner himself on the recommendation of a committee headed by the district magistrate, it added.

In case of any grievance against the decision of the district-level bar licensing committee, one can now challenge it before the divisional commissioner, the statement said.

Earlier, the applicant had to pay the licensing for entire fiscal irrespective of the date of the grant of license but as per the new rules, the applicant will have to pay the fee only for the remainder of the fiscal, the statement added.

The licensing process has been made online too, it said.

For promoting tourism, bar licenses for airport lounges, special trains and domestic and international cruises would be provided, said the statement, adding bar and club licence premises would be geotagged too now.

The new rules regarding penalties and compounding are also “fair and just”, said the statement, adding no licensee would feel the brunt of penal action if he ensures compliance of the rules.

If a licensee is found indulging in activities like holding competitions of liquor consumption to boost sales, a fine of Rs 25,000 shall be imposed for the first offence and Rs 50,000 for the second offence but on the third offence, the license shall be cancelled, the statement said.

