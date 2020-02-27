Image Source : INDIA TV Hurun Global Rich List 2020: Jeff Bezos retains No 1 spot, check top 10 rankers

Hurun Report Inc. on Thursday released the ninth Hurun Global Rich List 2020 which ranked 2,817 billionaires from 71 countries and from 2,183 companies. The report points out that the world has got 346 Billionaires leading to a total of 2,816 Billionaires. Meanwhile, China and the USA lead with 799 and 626 Billionaires, making up over half of 'known' billionaires in the world.

Hurun Global Rich List 2020: Check the top 10 Richest People in the World

10. Mukesh Ambani (Net worth: $67 billion)

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is still the richest person in the world, even after losing billion in one year. Bezos, 56, has retained the top spot for the third year with an estimated net worth of 0 billion, mainly due to the world's largest divorce settlement with former wife MacKenzie Bezos, who made the list in her own right with billion.

Ambani's Family