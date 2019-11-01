Google is acquiring Fitbit in a $2.1 billion deal

Image Source : FILE Google to acquire Fitbit

Google on Friday confirmed that it is acquiring Fitbit, the fitness-based wearables giant which has become a household name across the globe. Google has confirmed acquiring FitBit in a statement issued by Google's Senior Vice President Rick Osterloh. In a statement issued on Google Blog post, Osterloh said both companies have entered "a definitive agreement" that will enable Google to acquire Fitbit.

"Today, we’re announcing that Google has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fitbit, a leading wearables brand. We believe technology is at its best when it can fade into the background, assisting you throughout your day whenever you need it. Wearable devices, like smartwatches and fitness trackers, do just that—you can easily see where your next meeting is with just a glance of an eye or monitor your daily activity right from your wrist," Google's Senior Vice President's statement read.

Russian News Agency Sputnik International reports that Google-Fitbit deal is worth USD 2.1 billion.

"Over the years, Google has made progress with partners in this space with Wear OS and Google Fit, but we see an opportunity to invest even more in Wear OS as well as introduce Made by Google wearable devices into the market. Fitbit has been a true pioneer in the industry and has created engaging products, experiences and a vibrant community of users. By working closely with Fitbit’s team of experts, and bringing together the best AI, software and hardware, we can help spur innovation in wearables and build products to benefit even more people around the world," he said.

"Google aspires to create tools that help people enhance their knowledge, success, health and happiness. This goal is closely aligned with Fitbit’s long-time focus on wellness and helping people live healthier, more active lives. But to get this right, privacy and security are paramount. When you use our products, you’re trusting Google with your information. We understand this is a big responsibility and we work hard to protect your information, put you in control and give you transparency about your data. Similar to our other products, with wearables, we will be transparent about the data we collect and why. We will never sell personal information to anyone. Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads. And we will give Fitbit users the choice to review, move, or delete their data," the statement read further.

