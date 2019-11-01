'Flipkart posts $6 billion revenue in 2018-19'

Friday, November 01, 2019
     
November 01, 2019
World's retail giant Walmart's Indian e-tailor arm Flipkart posted $6-billion (Rs 42,600 crore) revenue, business intelligence platform paper.vc said on Friday.

"The Singapore holding company of Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart filed its annual financial statement on Thursday.

"The financials reveal how the e-tailer has performed after Walmart acquired 77 per cent of its equity stake in August 2018 for $16 billion (Rs 1,07,662 crore)," Chennai-based financial data platform paper.vc told IANS in an e-mail statement.

