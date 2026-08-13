New townships to metro corridors, here are key decisions of the Delhi Master Plan 2047

Mumbai:

Delhi Master Plan 2047 has given a glimpse of how the national capital will look in the coming years. Under the new blueprint, several major decisions have been made. These include developing new townships in the capital, expanding the metro network, redeveloping old DDA flats and several other key developments. Master Plan 2047 was approved at the DDA board meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday. Here are the key details of the Master Plan 2047.

1. New townships in 105 villages

Under the Master Plan, land in 105 villages in Delhi is planned for development through land pooling as part of town planning. Around 69 villages will be developed as residential and commercial hubs under the Green Development Area. More green areas will be developed in 174 villages of the national capital.

2. Old DDA flats to be rejuvenated

A uniform policy has been approved for the reconstruction and redevelopment of DDA two-storey flats that are more than 50 years old. This will pave the way for transforming old, dilapidated housing into modern, safe housing.

3. High-rise buildings will be built near UER-2

There are plans to develop high-rise residential buildings within a 250-meter radius of the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2), Delhi's third ring road, which could help meet the capital's housing needs.

4. Yamuna floodplains will be rejuvenated

The master plan proposes dividing the Yamuna's O-Zone into two parts. Permanent construction will be prohibited in the sensitive core floodplain, while limited recreational activities may be permitted in the other part, subject to regulations and environmental conditions.

5. Emphasis on making Delhi more green

Biodiversity parks and green-blue areas will be developed, along with conservation of parks, lakes, and water bodies. The plan also includes creating walking and cycling tracks in buffer zones around drains.

6. Metro connectivity to Narela will gain momentum

Approval has been granted for the use of 19.63 hectares of land for the Rithala-Kundli metro corridor depot in Narela sub-city. This is expected to advance the metro expansion work in the area.

7. Development regulations will be simplified

The Master Plan proposes simplifying regulations governing mixed use, parking, and various development activities. It aims to accelerate development projects in Delhi and improve public amenities.

Awaiting final approval

The Master Plan 2047 has been approved at the Delhi Development Authority's board meeting. It will now be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval. Following approval and implementation, Delhi is expected to see major changes in housing, transportation, greenery, and urban development.

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