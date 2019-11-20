Return filing system is working fine: GSTN

Image Source : FILE GST Network on Monday said the return filing system is working fine. The statement comes a day after certain complaints made on the social media regarding the GSTN system not functioning

GST Network on Monday said the return filing system is working fine. The statement comes a day after certain complaints made on social media regarding the GSTN system not functioning. GSTN said that the GST return filing system is working within expected limits. "Had it not been so, how more than 11.52 lakh GSTR3B (October) returns could have been filed yesterday with about 1.82 lakh returns filed in a peak hour," it said.

Also, on November 18, more than 8.14 lakh returns were filed, while on Wednesday, over 9.23 lakh GSTR 3B returns were filed by 4.00 pm and filing is going on smooth with 6.30 lakh returns filed between 12 to 4 pm, it said. GSTN said any online system has to have a load threshold and for GST return filing system, it is at 1.5 lakh returns filing at a particular moment.

If this threshold is reached, the site shows a message asking the taxpayer to wait for his turn in a few minutes, it said. Referring to complaints, GSTN said it could have been possible that some filers may have momentarily experienced being logged out at the load threshold of 1.5 lakh returns load at a particular point of time or some difficulty due to any local issue at the taxpayer filers' end.

GSTN said the taxpayers are requested that they should not wait till the last three days to file their returns as normally there may be a huge rush of return filing on these days.

