Maharashtra businessman commits suicide after failing to pay GST

An entrepreneur, owning a small metal polishing unit in Waluj Industrial area, committed suicide, after failing to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST), police said on Wednesday. Vishnu Rambhau Kalavane (53) hanged himself from the ceiling with a saree at his home in Pandharpur area on Tuesday, an official said.  

Aurangabad Published on: November 20, 2019 17:02 IST
An entrepreneur, owning a small metal polishing unit in Waluj Industrial area, committed suicide, after failing to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST), police said on Wednesday. Vishnu Rambhau Kalavane (53) hanged himself from the ceiling with a saree at his home in Pandharpur area on Tuesday, an official said.

In a suicide note found at the scene, the deceased has stated that his failure to pay GST has forced him to take the extreme step, he added. Kalavane owned a small metal polishing unit in Waluj Industrial area of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, he said.

"In his suicide note, the deceased cited failure to pay GST and his inability to get an extension to pay the tax amount as reason for the extreme step," inspector Anil Gayakwad of Waluj MIDC police said, adding that a case of sudden death has been registered in the matter. 

