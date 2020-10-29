Image Source : PTI Competition for jobs in India spiked 30 per cent since 2019: LinkedIn data

Hiring in India continues to recover at a 12 per cent year-on-year growth rate in August 2020, but competition for jobs is 30 per cent higher than last year, according to professional network LinkedIn's labour market data.

LinkedIn said in a statement its data also shows that professionals from Recreation & Travel, Retail, and Corporate Services are more likely to look for jobs outside their current industry.

Professionals in Recreation and Travel are 3.8 times more likely to make the switch, whereas those in Retail are 1.5 times more likely, and those in Corporate Services are 1.4 times more likely to look for jobs outside their current sectors, it said.

In India, Python (Programming Language) emerged as the fastest growing skill in 2019-2020, followed by Machine Learning, Data Structures, Digital Marketing, and HTML 5, the statement said.

