16 trains passing through Madhya Pradesh's Bina to run on diverted routes till October 15 | Check here

Bhopal:

Rail passengers travelling through Madhya Pradesh's Bina railway station should take note, as the routes of 16 trains will be changed in September and October due to yard remodelling work at Bina station. The Prayagraj Railway Division has released details of the trains that will operate on diverted routes during the work. Passengers travelling on these trains are advised to check the latest running status before starting their journey.

These trains will run on diverted routes

According to the railway schedule, the following trains will operate via alternative routes on specified dates:

Train No. 01025, Dadar-Ballia: On October 9, 12 and 14, the train will run via Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna and Manikpur.

On October 9, 12 and 14, the train will run via Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna and Manikpur. Train No. 01026, Ballia-Dadar: On October 9 and 11, the train will operate via Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur and Itarsi.

On October 9 and 11, the train will operate via Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur and Itarsi. Train No. 01027, Dadar-Gorakhpur: On October 10, 11 and 13, the train will run via Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna and Manikpur.

On October 10, 11 and 13, the train will run via Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna and Manikpur. Train No. 01028, Gorakhpur-Dadar: On October 10, 12 and 13, the train will operate via Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur and Itarsi.

On October 10, 12 and 13, the train will operate via Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur and Itarsi. Train No. 19165, Ahmedabad-Darbhanga: From September 20 to October 14, the train will run via Guna, Gwalior, Etawah and Govindpuri.

From September 20 to October 14, the train will run via Guna, Gwalior, Etawah and Govindpuri. Train No. 19166, Darbhanga-Ahmedabad: From September 19 to October 14, the train will operate via Govindpuri, Etawah, Gwalior and Guna.

From September 19 to October 14, the train will operate via Govindpuri, Etawah, Gwalior and Guna. Train No. 19167, Ahmedabad-Ballia City: From September 19 to October 13, the train will run via Guna, Gwalior, Etawah and Govindpuri.

From September 19 to October 13, the train will run via Guna, Gwalior, Etawah and Govindpuri. Train No. 19168, Varanasi-Ahmedabad: From September 18 to October 13, the train will operate via Govindpuri, Etawah, Gwalior and Guna.

From September 18 to October 13, the train will operate via Govindpuri, Etawah, Gwalior and Guna. Train No. 09465, Ahmedabad-Darbhanga: From September 18 to October 9, the train will run via Guna, Gwalior, Etawah and Govindpuri.

From September 18 to October 9, the train will run via Guna, Gwalior, Etawah and Govindpuri. Train No. 09466, Darbhanga-Ahmedabad: From September 21 to October 12, the train will operate via Govindpuri, Etawah, Gwalior and Guna.

From September 21 to October 12, the train will operate via Govindpuri, Etawah, Gwalior and Guna. Train No. 15045, Gorakhpur-Okha: From September 24 to October 15, the train will run via Govindpuri, Etawah, Gwalior and Guna.

From September 24 to October 15, the train will run via Govindpuri, Etawah, Gwalior and Guna. Train No. 15046, Okha-Gorakhpur: From September 20 to October 11, the train will operate via Guna, Gwalior, Etawah and Govindpuri.

From September 20 to October 11, the train will operate via Guna, Gwalior, Etawah and Govindpuri. Train No. 19053, Surat-Muzaffarpur: From September 18 to October 9, the train will run via Guna, Gwalior, Etawah and Govindpuri.

From September 18 to October 9, the train will run via Guna, Gwalior, Etawah and Govindpuri. Train No. 19054, Muzaffarpur-Surat: From September 20 to October 11, the train will operate via Govindpuri, Etawah, Gwalior and Guna.

From September 20 to October 11, the train will operate via Govindpuri, Etawah, Gwalior and Guna. Train No. 11071, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ballia: From October 7 to 14, the train will run via Katni, Jabalpur and Itarsi.

From October 7 to 14, the train will run via Katni, Jabalpur and Itarsi. Train No. 11072, Ballia-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus: From October 7 to 14, the train will operate via Itarsi, Jabalpur and Katni.

Why are train routes being changed?

The route changes are being implemented due to yard remodelling work at Bina railway station. Such infrastructure work is carried out to improve railway operations, streamline train movement and strengthen station capacity. Since the work can affect train operations, passengers travelling on the affected services should check their train's latest status before leaving for the station.

Railway issues travel advisory

The railway has urged passengers to obtain the latest information about their train before beginning their journey. Travellers can check the updated train status through the NTES portal or contact the Rail Madad helpline at 139. Passengers are advised to particularly check the running route and operational status if they are travelling between September and October on any of the 16 affected trains.

What passengers should keep in mind

The diversion dates vary from train to train, so passengers should not assume that the route change applies throughout the entire period. Checking the train number and travel date on the official railway platforms before departure can help avoid confusion and last-minute inconvenience.

Also Read:

How many jobs did Indian Railways create in the last 12 years? Railway Minister shares data