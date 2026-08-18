FASTag local pass facility launched at 121 toll plazas across India, know who will benefit

New Delhi:

Going in line with the Centre’s vision of Digital India and its commitment to enhancing Ease of Living for the citizens, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday extended the facility of online FASTag ‘Local Passes’ to 121 toll plazas across the country. The Online Local Pass enables eligible commuters to subscribe the monthly local pass online through the Rajmargyatra Mobile App, eliminating the need for physical visits to toll plazas and manual submission of supporting documents.

This new initiative is aimed at making National Highway travel more seamless and citizen-centric by leveraging technology to enhance transparency and efficiency of the tolling operations.

The first Digital Local Pass facility was launched in July 2026 at the Mundka–Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi. After the successful rollout, the facility has now been expanded to over 120 toll plazas across the country. The facility will be rolled out to more toll plazas across the country in the coming months.

Who can apply and benefit

As part of the Digital Local Pass framework, residents residing within a 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza can apply for the Local Pass through Rajmargyatra Mobile App.

Moreover, the pass also enables eligible commuters to undertake unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza during the month, as per applicable provisions. Earlier, commuters seeking a Local Pass were required to visit the concerned toll plaza physically and submit documents to establish their residential address within the 20 km range and other eligibility requirements. National Highway users can check the list of eligible toll plazas by visiting https://rajmargyatra.nhai.gov.in/buy-fastag-local-pass .

Earlier, many documents were to be submitted to obtain local pass

Earlier, regular commuters seeking a local pass were required to visit the concerned toll plaza physically and submit documents to establish their residential address within the 20 km range and other eligibility requirements.

The Digital Local Pass facility leverages consent-based integration with government digital platforms, including DigiLocker and VAHAN, to retrieve and verify relevant information such as the commuter's residential address, vehicle details and linked FASTag.

Eligibility is further established through GIS-based verification, which determines whether the applicant's registered address falls within the prescribed 20 km radius of the eligible toll plaza.

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