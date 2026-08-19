Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hikes milk procurement price by Rs 3, to cost additional Rs 360 crore annually

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced a Rs 3 hike in the procurement price of Aavin milk. With this, the new effective price will be Rs 41 per litre, up from Rs 38 per litre. Aavin Milk procurement price is the official rate at which the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited purchases raw milk directly from dairy farmers and primary milk cooperative societies across Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the move will entail an additional expenditure of Rs 360 crore annually, flaying the previous DMK regime for not making any effort to hike the procurement price.

Move to benefit over 3 lakh milk producers

The milk procured through the primary milk cooperative societies of the state-owned Aavin would be increased from Rs 38 to Rs 41, including a government incentive of Rs 3 per litre. According to the Chief Minister, the move will benefit over 3.16 lakh milk producers. The Chief Minister made this announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly.

Annual coverage under CM Health Insurance hiked

Meanwhile, CM Vijay has announced an increase in the annual coverage under Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Outlining significant new initiatives to improve the state's healthcare system, the chief minister emphasised that medical care is a fundamental right, not a privilege, and the government aims to remove barriers to quality healthcare regardless of income or location.

Hence, the annual coverage under the state government's CMCHIS will be increased to Rs 25 lakh from the current Rs 5 lakh.

He announced that a multi-speciality 400-bed hospital of international standards will be built in Perambur, North Chennai, at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

Support for transgender individuals for specialised medical and surgical services under the state insurance scheme will be provided at seven government medical college hospitals, including those in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, and Kanyakumari.

Further, Vijay said that to address a shortage of medical staff, Rs 351 crore will be invested to create additional student seats in nursing and pharmacy programs. This includes starting seven new nursing colleges and expanding capacity in existing institutions.

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