Uttar Pradesh is land of unlimited potential, says CM Yogi at UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state has unlimited potential, is continuously progressing, and is among India's top three economies. Addressing the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026, the Chief Minister invited Japan to invest in the state. Stressing that both countries share common values, he said the India-Japan partnership is one of growth, technology, and prosperity. "We want Japanese companies to make Uttar Pradesh their second industrial home. Together, we can build a long-term and strong partnership in Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister said.

Deep connection between Uttar Pradesh and Japan

Speaking about strong ties with Japan and citing the state's economic, cultural, and spiritual heritage, CM Yogi said the relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Japan is not limited to economic partnership; it is also rooted in a deep connection through ancient civilisational heritage. He said that while Japan is called the Land of the Rising Sun, Uttar Pradesh is the Land of the Suryavansh.

UP is the 'food basket' of India

Describing Uttar Pradesh as India's 'food basket', the Chief Minister noted that the state contributes approximately 21 per cent to the country's total food grain production. He also highlighted the state's investment potential in agriculture and food processing.

"Today, it is among India’s top three economies and has become a growth engine for the country. In the past nine years, we have succeeded in tripling Uttar Pradesh’s budget, GSDP, and per capita income. Women’s workforce participation has also increased more than threefold. We are moving strongly towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. Uttar Pradesh has the advantage of infrastructure, logistics, industrial growth, and good governance. Multimodal logistics and industrial corridors, electronics and semiconductor ecosystems, and data-centre infrastructure are continuously expanding. Uttar Pradesh has 60% of the country’s total expressways, 17 airports, India’s largest railway network, metro networks, India’s first Rapid Rail, India’s first inland waterway, two dedicated freight corridors and logistics hubs, providing global-standard and seamless connectivity," he said.

'Land of Unlimited Potential'

CM Yogi, referring to the cultural identities of Japan and Uttar Pradesh, said that Japan is known as the "Land of the Rising Sun," while Uttar Pradesh is the "Land of the Suryavansh" and "Land of Shri Ram." He also described Uttar Pradesh as the "Land of Shri Krishna," "Land of Buddha," and "Land of Unlimited Potential."

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