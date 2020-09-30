Cinemas halls, multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from Oct 15 as MHA issues new guidelines

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Cinemas halls multiplexes theatres reopen Oct 15 MHA guidelines unlock 5.0

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued new guidelines for re-opinng of more activities as the nation entres in the next phase of coronavirus unlock. According to MHA guidelines, Cinemas halls, theatres, multiplexes will be permitted to open with upto 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15, 2020 onwards, in areas outside the Containment Zones. However, an SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for the same.

Meanwhile, Business to Business exhibitions will also be permitted to open from October 15, for which SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

In what can be a breather for professional swimmers, swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons have been permitted to open from October 15. However, they must adhere to certain SOP to be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports

In news that is certain to bring cheer to many, entertainment parks will also be permitted to open from October 15, said the MHA. These too will have to follow SOP which will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

However, the MHA has asserted that these activities will only be allowed in areas outside Containment Zones.

"The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments," said the MHA in a statement.

Meanwhile, the lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in Containment Zones till October 31.

