Banks not instructed to stop dispensing Rs 2000 notes from ATMs: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman/File

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said banks were not instructed to stop dispensing Rs 2,000 notes. The statement comes amid reports claiming that Rs 2,000 notes will soon be taken out of circulation.

Reports said that efforts were on to recalibrate over 240,000 automated teller machines (ATMs) to replace the currency note with those of Rs 500 denomination. It also claimed that the largest denomination currency will remain legal tender but would be gradually phased out of public circulation.

"As far as I know, no such instruction has been given to banks," Sitharaman responded on reports of instruction to banks to stop putting Rs 2,000 notes in ATMs.