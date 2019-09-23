7th Pay Commission: Big Allowance! These Central govt employees to get allowance hike with 26 months arrears

Image Source : FILE 7th Pay Commission: Big Allowance! These Central govt employees to get allowance with 26 months arrears

7th Pay Commission: While Central government employees are still waiting for the announcement for their Dearness Allowance (DA) hike--awaited, there's good news for this government employees. According to reports, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved Patient Health Care Allowance for Group ‘A’ & ‘B’ (Non-ministerial employees) Allied Healthcare Professionals under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The office memorandum issued on September 18, 2019 has informed about the "Implementation of the Recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission for granting of Hospital Patient Care Allowance (HPCA)/Patient Care Allowance (PCA) to Group ‘A’ & ‘B’ (Non-ministerial employees) Allied Healthcare Professionals working in various Central Government Healthcare Facilities."

As per reports, these employees will get pay hiked from Rs 4100 to Rs 5300 per month--- from July 1, 2017. It means the employees will receive arrears of about 26 months.

The non-ministerial staff of Group 'A' and Group 'B', excluding nurses and doctors, will get the benefits of Hospital Patient Care Allowance, HPCA and Patient Care Allowance (PCA).

This allowance hike has been implemented in "continuation of this Ministry’s OM of even number dated 17.05.2018 and consequent upon the decision taken by the Government on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC)."

According to govt order, the 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix Level 8 and above employees will be getting HPCA / PCA of Rs 4100 per month while employees of Level 9 and above will be getting Rs 5300 per month HPCA / PCA.

