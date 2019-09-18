7th Pay Commission: It's official! Over 11 lakh Indian Railways employees to get 78 days of bonus

7th Pay Commission: Confirm! 11 lakh Railways employees to get 78 days of bonus; Rs 2024 cr will be

7th Pay Commission: In great news, Cabinet on Wednesday approves 78 days of bonus for Indian Railways employees, under 7th Pay Commission recommendation, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday. According to reports, Rs 2024 crore will be spent on this exercise and over 11 lakh employees will be benefited.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "For 11 lakh railway employees, this govt has consistently for last 6 years, being giving record bonus, equivalent to the wage of 78 days. This year also, 11,52,000 employees will get 78 days of wage as a bonus. This is a reward for productivity."

This is for the sixth consecutive year that productivity linked bonus is being given to railway employees and would cost the exchequer Rs 2,000 crore, Javadekar said.

As per reports, the Indian Railways employees will receive around Rs 17,951 as a 78-day bonus, which would part of the Railway Employees' Productivity Link emolument. Notably, the Centre had given the same amount to the employees in bonus last year as well.

Under the 7th Pay Commission recommendation, around 11 lakh non-gazetted employees of Indian Railways will be liable to get the benefit of this bonus.

However, the Railway Union earlier had termed this bonus amount 'less' saying that for the last 7 years, Railways has been distributing the same bonus amount to its employees.

In 2018, the Indian Railways gave a bonus of Rs 17,951 for 78 days to its staffers. To explain it further, for 30 days, the bonus amount of Rs 7000 was extended.

The Centre should change the bonus formula for the railway employees, said According to SG Mishra, Secretary of All India Railway Men's Federation.

He also added that Rs 17,951 bonus extended to the railway employees is less than the minimum wage, raising the employees' demand that they should be given at least 80 days bonus.

The railway union has stated that despite a huge shortage of staff in the department, employees have managed to accomplish the task of more people, therefore, they should get more bonus.

