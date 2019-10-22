7th Pay Commission: These Central govt employees expected to get minimum pay hike in November

7th Pay Commission: The Central government employees are expected to get good news by the month of November. It is speculated that the PM Narendra Modi-led government is likely to make an announcement on the Central govt employees' minimum pay hike— an age-old demand ever since the 7th CPC got implemented.

According to media reports, the Centre is about to raise minimum pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 in November 2019.

The Central government employees had urged the Narendra Modi-led central government to reconsider basic pay and demanded it to be hiked. The staffers cited that the present minimum pay had failed to put any impact on their financial situation.

ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: Centre approves 7th CPC allowance to J&K, Ladakh

7th Pay Commission benefits per 1 crore central government employees, including around 53 lakh pensioners. The employees of Central Government are getting the minimum pay of Rs 18,000 which is 2.57 times in the present fitment factor.

The CG staffers are demanding to make it 3.68 times in the fitment factor and make the minimum pay to Rs 26,000.

ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: 11 lakh Railway employees to get 78 days of bonus

ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: Good News! Central govt employees set to get hike in DA, minimum pay up to Rs 26,000