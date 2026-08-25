Are banks open or closed on August 26 for Id-E-Milad? Check full details here

If you have important bank-related work tomorrow, leave the house only after checking whether banks in your city are open or closed. Between August 26 and August 30, bank branches will remain closed for several days due to festivals and weekly holidays in different states. In such a situation, it's best to plan in advance for cash deposits, cheque-related work, or other important banking tasks. However, even when bank branches are closed, customers can still access digital banking. Many important tasks can be done through ATM, mobile banking and net banking.

August 26 is a holiday in many states

Bank branches in many cities across the country will be closed on August 26th for Id-E-Milad, Baravafat or Milad-un-Nabi. These include major states like Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. Bank branch transactions will not be possible on this day. Therefore, customers who need to visit the bank for important documents, bank drafts, checks, or other branch-related work should be aware of the date.

Raksha Bandhan holiday on August 28

Banks will be closed in several states and cities on Friday, August 28, for Raksha Bandhan. These include states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala. Bank branch operations in the respective areas will be affected due to Raksha Bandhan. However, this holiday will not be uniform across the country. Bank holidays vary depending on state and local festivals.

City-wise list of bank holidays

August 2026 4 8 13 15 19 25 26 28 Agartala • • • Ahmedabad • • Aizawl • Belapur • • Bengaluru • • Bhopal • • • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai • • Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • Hyderabad • • Imphal • • • Itanagar • Jaipur • • Jammu • • • Kanpur • • • Kochi • • • • Kohima • Kolkata • Lucknow • • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • • Panaji • Patna • • Raipur • • • Ranchi • • Shillong • Shimla • • Srinagar • • • Thiruvananthapuram • • • • Vijayawada • •

Banks will remain open on August 29

Banks will be open on Saturday, August 29, 2026. This is because August 29 is the fifth Saturday. According to RBI regulations, bank branches are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Following this, bank branches across the country will remain closed on Sunday, August 30th.

ATM and online banking will continue

Bank branch holidays do not mean that all banking services will be suspended. Cash withdrawals through ATMs may remain available as usual. Net banking and mobile banking are also available for money transfers, bill payments, and many other digital transactions.

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