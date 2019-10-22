7th Pay Commission: Centre approves 7th CPC allowance to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh govt employees

Image Source : GOVERNMENT APPROVED PROPO 7th Pay Commission: Centre approves 7th CPC allowance to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Tuesday approved the proposal of payment of all 7th Central Pay Commission allowances to the government employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. The decision will come into existence on 31st October 2019.

The Union Home Ministry has issued the necessary orders in this regard. The Centre's decision to allow the 7th Pay Commission will benefit at least 4.5 government employees in these two territories.

The central government had on August 5 announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two UTs.

