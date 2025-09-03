Vikran Engineering Share Price: Stock makes tepid debut at bourses, check details Vikran Engineering Share Price: This is less than expected listing as the grey market premium of the initial public offering (IPO) was around Rs 7, a premium of around 7.22 per cent.

Shares of infrastructure company Vikran Engineering Ltd made a tepid debut at the bourses on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The stock started trading at Rs 99.70 on the BSE, reflecting a premium of 2.78 per cent over the issue price of Rs 97 per share. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it was listed at Rs 99, indicating a premium of 2 per cent. This is less than expected listing as the grey market premium of the initial public offering (IPO) was around Rs 7, a premium of around 7.22 per cent.

How Much Investors Made On The Listing

The IPO of Vikran Engineering Ltd had a lot size of 148 shares. The successful bidders had paid Rs 14,356 for each lot. Considering the listing price of Rs 99.70, the value of one lot stood at 14,755.6. This means an investor having one lot gained a profit of Rs 399.60.

Vikran Engineering Share Price After Listing

Post listing, the stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 101.39 and a low of Rs 97.92. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,592.26 crore.

Vikran Engineering IPO Subscription

The initial public offer of the infrastructure company received 23.59 times subscription on the last day of the share sale on Friday.

The Rs 772-crore IPO got bids for 1,38,59,17,880 shares against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion meant for non-institutional investors garnered 58.58 times subscription, while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 19.45 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion fetched 10.97 times the subscription.

Ahead of the IPO, the company had mobilised Rs 231.6 crore from anchor investors.

The Mumbai-based company intends to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 541 crore for funding working capital requirements and the rest for general corporate purposes.

