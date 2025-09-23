Upper Circuit Alert: This stock gains 5% on inking MoU for solar power project - Details The stock hit the upper circuit after the company informed exchanges that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Stargen Power to implement a solar power project.

Shares of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd gained 5 per cent even as the market remained volatile on September 23, 2025. The counter opened in green at Rs 48 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 46.17. It later gained to touch the high of Rs 48.47, also the upper circuit of the stock. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 62.68 and the 52-week low is Rs 35. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 837.73 crore.

Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 5.68 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 62.91. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

MoU For Solar Power Project

The stock hit the upper circuit after the company informed exchanges that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Stargen Power to implement a solar power project valued at ₹225 crore across five locations near Nagpur, Maharashtra.

“The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding dated 22nd September, 2025 with Stargen Power Private Limited for execution of Solar Power Projects of 52 MW (AC)/ 65 MW (DC),” said the firm in an exchange filing.

According to the information available, the projects are to be finished within a year from the start of all sites.

Quarterly Results

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in the March quarter, aided by reduced expenses.

It had reported a loss of Rs 8.69 lakhs in the fourth quarter of FY24, the company said in a filing.

The company's income trimmed to Rs 21.82 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 36.84 crore in Q4 of the preceding fiscal.

However, the company trimmed its expenses to Rs 20.13 crore, from Rs 36.91 crore in the same period a year ago.

