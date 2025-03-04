This small-cap stock gains over 5 per cent in volatile market - Check details According to experts, the weak global market, concerns over a global trade war, and continued foreign institutional investors (FII) selling have negatively impacted the domestic market.

Shares of renewable energy player BCL Industries gained over 5 per cent on Tuesday amid market volatility. The counter opened marginally lower at Rs 35 against the previous close of Rs 35.14 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 34.80 before bouncing back to touch the high of Rs 37.05 - a gain of 5.4 per cent for the closing price of the last trading session.

Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 36.50 - a gain of 3.87 per cent. The 52-week high of the scrip is Rs 75.81 and the 52-week low is Rs 34.50. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,092.10.

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges about an increase in promoter shareholding. According to the information shared, promoter Kushal Mittal acquired additional equity shares of the company through open market transactions.

On February 28, promoter Kushal Mittal acquired 1,56,826 equity shares of BCL Industries, representing 0.05 per cent stake in the company, via open market, a regulatory filing showed.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plunged in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a weak trend in the global markets, incessant foreign fund outflows and concerns over US tariffs.

According to experts, the weak global market, concerns over a global trade war, and continued foreign institutional investors (FII) selling have negatively impacted the domestic market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 139.45 points or 0.19 per cent to 72,946.49 in the morning trade.

On the similar lines, the NSE Nifty opened below the 22,000-level by declining 144.85 points or 0.66 per cent to 21,974.45. Later, it recouped some of its losses and was trading 64.50 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 22,054.80.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,788.29 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined by 112.16 points to close at 73,085.94. Extending losses to the ninth session, the NSE Nifty slipped 5.40 points to settle at 22,119.30.