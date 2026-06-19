This logistics stock to be in focus as company secures import break bulk project from state-run BHEL

Mumbai:

Shares of Tiger Logistics (India) Limited, an international logistics solutions provider, will be in focus today as the company has secured a new import break bulk logistics contract from state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The public sector giant has awarded the contract to manage complex international freight operations. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the new order is valued at around Rs 4 crore. The company said that the new contract builds on its existing relationship with one of India's largest public-sector engineering and manufacturing enterprises.

"As part of projects allocated by BHEL in the last financial year, the Company currently has several orders under execution, while 28 machine components have already been successfully delivered in accordance with project specifications and timelines," the filing reads

Project details

The project involves the movement of 13 over-dimensional cargo units from Italy to India. Each of these specialised machine components weighs a massive 89 metric tonnes. According to information shared with exchanges, the international project has a tentative execution timeline of six months.

Share price

The stock ended the last volatile trade session in the green. It opened flat at Rs 35 on the BSE. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 36.24 and a low of Rs 33.50. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 371.62 crore. Technically, the stock traded higher than 100-day moving averages but lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 50.62. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 61.48, hit on June 18, 2025, and a 52-week low of 22.87, touched on March 23, 2026.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 713.66 per cent return over five years. However, it has corrected 5.43 per cent in three years and 40.96 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 3.38 per cent as against the fall of 9.13 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)