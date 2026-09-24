NSE IPO Listing Today: Shares expected to debut at a premium; here's what GMP suggests

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are set to debut on Dalal Street today. The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of the exchange received nearly 6 times subscription on Monday's final day. According to data available on the BSE, India's second-largest public issue, after Hyundai Motor India, received bids for 50.58 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer, for a 5.71-times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category garnered 12.68 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 6.55 times. The retail investors' portion was booked 1.39 times. Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium suggests a positive but muted debut.

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