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NSE IPO Listing Today: Shares expected to debut at a premium; here's what GMP suggests

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Updated:

According to BSE data, NSE is India's second-largest public issue, after Hyundai Motor India, and received bids for 50.58 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer, for a 5.71-times subscription.

NSE IPO Listing Today
NSE IPO Listing Today Image Source : India TV

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are set to debut on Dalal Street today. The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of the exchange received nearly 6 times subscription on Monday's final day. According to data available on the BSE, India's second-largest public issue, after Hyundai Motor India, received bids for 50.58 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer, for a 5.71-times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category garnered 12.68 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 6.55 times. The retail investors' portion was booked 1.39 times. Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium suggests a positive but muted debut. 

Follow this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NSE IPO Listing and NSE share price:

 

Live updates :NSE IPO Listing

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  • 9:44 AM (IST)Sep 24, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    NSE share price settles at a premium of 0.84% over issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, NSE shares settled at Rs 1,800 on the BSE, a premium of 0.84 per cent to the issue price of Rs 1,785. The public issue marks a significant milestone for the NSE, whose listing plans had remained stalled for nearly a decade amid regulatory hurdles, including those linked to the co-location controversy.

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Sep 24, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    NSE debut today

    According to Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities, the way NSE stock makes its debut on the bourses today will depend heavily on the market sentiment on the listing day. The US 10 year bond yield has crossed 5%, its highest level in over two decades. Rising bond yields are generally negative for global equities, so this remains an important backdrop.

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Sep 24, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Price band of NSE

    The exchange has fixed a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share for the IPO. At the upper end of the price band, it will command a valuation of up to Rs 4.42 lakh crore.

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Sep 24, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    NSI reduced IPO size

    The bourse has cut the offer-for-sale (OFS) to 12.64 crore equity shares from the 14.9 crore shares proposed in the DRHP, roughly a 15 per cent reduction. Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, the cut in the number of shares directly brings down the overall issue size.

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Sep 24, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    NSE raised Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

    The NSE on Wednesday last week raised Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors, including state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Goldman Sachs and Fidelity. Additionally, sovereign wealth funds such as GIC Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Norges Bank, as well as Eastspring and HSBC Global Asset Management, also participated in the anchor round.

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Sep 24, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    NSE IPO is the second-largest public issue in India

    The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the country's second-largest IPO after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024.

     

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Sep 24, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    NSE IPO GMP ahead of listing today

    According to Investorgain, NSE IPO's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 40. With an upper price band of Rs 1,785, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 1,825, reflecting a grey market premium of 2.24 per cent.

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