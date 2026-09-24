24 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, tumbles 555 points, Nifty near 23,200 as crude prices jump

India's equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, tumbled in early trading on Thursday amid weak global cues after Brent crude spiked above USD 102 and the US 10-year bond yield rose to 5.11 per cent. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 555.85 points or 0.74 per cent to start the session at 74,272.40, the Nifty fell 225 points to open at 23,221.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,828.25 and the Nifty 50 at 23,329. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index fell by 261.12 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index dropped by 66.28 points or 0.71 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,207.02.
From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Infosys were the gainers, with HCL Tech leading the pack by gaining 0.03 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance, Indigo, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers, with Bajaj Finance falling 3.08 per cent.
Asian Markets Today
Asian stocks wavered today after US equities fell sharply, snapping record runs, as the 10-year Treasury yield broke above 5 per cent. The Nasdaq dropped 1.1 per cent to 26,936, giving back its two prior record closes. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 764.05 points, or 1.18 per cent, to 65,783 at the time of writing the report. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 141.12 points, or 0.57 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 36.52 points, or 0.93 per cent.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)