24 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, tumbles 555 points, Nifty near 23,200 as crude prices jump

India's equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, tumbled in early trading on Thursday amid weak global cues after Brent crude spiked above USD 102 and the US 10-year bond yield rose to 5.11 per cent. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 555.85 points or 0.74 per cent to start the session at 74,272.40, the Nifty fell 225 points to open at 23,221.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,828.25 and the Nifty 50 at 23,329. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index fell by 261.12 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index dropped by 66.28 points or 0.71 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,207.02.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Infosys were the gainers, with HCL Tech leading the pack by gaining 0.03 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance, Indigo, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers, with Bajaj Finance falling 3.08 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 745 stocks advancing against 1,872 stocks declining on the NSE. 109 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a drop of 114 points at 23,331.50, compared to the previous close of 23,445.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday, buying equities worth Rs 1,617.45 crore on September 23, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, buying equities worth Rs 2,341.46 crore.

"The near-term tone is likely to turn defensive after the sharp deterioration in global cues and the weak opening indication. Recent buying from both FIIs and DIIs offers some domestic support, while Nifty and Bank Nifty had shown improving structures in the previous session. However, the gap-down setup could test these gains, making the ability to hold key support zones crucial for maintaining market stability," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks wavered today after US equities fell sharply, snapping record runs, as the 10-year Treasury yield broke above 5 per cent. The Nasdaq dropped 1.1 per cent to 26,936, giving back its two prior record closes. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 764.05 points, or 1.18 per cent, to 65,783 at the time of writing the report. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 141.12 points, or 0.57 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 36.52 points, or 0.93 per cent.

ALSO READ:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)