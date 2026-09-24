FMCG stock hits 5% upper circuit again, gains over 23% in 5 days, here's what's fueling the rally

Shares of FMCG company Elitecon International are locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on a day when benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1.50 per cent as crude oil prices surged above the USD 100 per barrel mark. Selling in banks and NBFC stocks, along with weak trends in global markets, also dented market sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,119.97 points to 73,708.28, and the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 368.45 points to 23,078.35. Amid this weakness, the stock opened in the green at Rs 9.35, up from the previous close of Rs 9.14 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 9.59 and locked in the upper circuit. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 9.57, up Rs 0.43 or 4.70 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 1,529.76 crore.

The stock has gained over the last five days and has risen 23.2 per cent in the period.

What's behind the rally

The bull run comes amid a recent tobacco-price hike by some brands. For the company, higher competing prices could create room for a value-focused pricing strategy, potentially supporting customer acquisition and domestic expansion.

The company manufactures these products in Nashik and serves domestic and international markets, including the UAE, UK and Singapore.

FY26 results of the company

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,074.80 crore in FY26, up from Rs 548.76 crore in FY25. During this period, the company's total income was Rs 5,084.35 crore and total expenses were Rs 4,888.36 crore.

Profit before tax was Rs 195.98 crore, compared to Rs 69.57 crore in FY25. After tax expenses of Rs 10.92 crore, the group's profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 185.06 crore. Basic EPS per share with a face value of Rs 1 was Rs 1.16, lower than Rs 1.75 in FY25. According to the company, the change in EPS figures is due to the impact of share subdivision.

On a standalone basis, the company's revenue from operations increased 5.1 times to Rs 1,529.50 crore in FY26 from Rs 297.51 crore in FY25. However, the standalone entity reported a loss before tax of Rs 4,441.81 lakh for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. After tax and other adjustments, the entity's loss for the period was Rs 3,703.38 lakh.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)