This stock gains even as other major IT shares drag, here's why

Mumbai:

Shares of information technology consulting company Kellton Tech Solutions are trading in green even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday, dragged lower by IT stocks. The counter opened in green at Rs 118.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) against the previous close of Rs 117.98. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 120.30. Last seen, it was trading Rs 119.33 - a gain of 1/14 per cent from the previous close. The stock is trading in green even as most of the IT stocks fell and the Nifty IT index dipped over 1 per cent.

On the BSE, the scrip started the session at Rs 119.40 and hit an intraday high of Rs 120.35. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 184.30, and the 52-week low is Rs 85.10. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,164.32 crore.

The action in stock comes as the company's board has announced the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) totaling $10 million, with a minimum conversion price of Rs 106 per equity share.

"Issuance of U.S. $ 10,000,000 6.50% senior unsecured foreign currency convertible bonds due 2035 of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited ("FCCBs")," the company said in an exchange filing.

The FCCBs will be issued internationally and are structured as 6.5 per cent senior unsecured bonds with a maturity period extending to 10 years and 1 month from the date of full payment.

The stock has given a multibagger return of 100.50 per cent in two years and 22.86 per cent in one year. However, it has corrected 23 per cent so far this year.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex declined 214.59 points to 82,116 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 54 points to 24,965.80.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

NTPC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers.