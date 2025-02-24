This infra stock gain 5 per cent even as markets tank 1 per cent - Details The Mumbai-based company is looking to set up a 500 megawatt solar project in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) gained 5.03 per cent on Monday i.e. February 24 even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked 1 per cent tracking extremely weak US market trends, incessant foreign fund outflows and concerns over US tariffs.

The counter opened in green at Rs 44 on the BSE and gained to touch the intra-day high of Rs 44.85 - a gain of 5.03 per cent from the previous close of Rs 42.70. The stock of the company, which has a market cap of Rs 904.29 crore, has a 52-week range of Rs 63.90 and Rs 28.41.

The stock is in action as the company informed exchanges over the weekend that it has secured a Rs 102 crore order to provide steel works in Maharashtra.

The project will be executed in six months, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The contract includes "reinforcement steel cutting, bending, fixing as per technical drawing and Fabricating of structural steel for bridge construction at Versova Bandra sea link project site Mumbai."

Earlier, the company bagged a new work order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

It has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the NHAI for acting as a user fee collection agency at Bijora Toll Plaza in Maharashtra, HMPL said in a statement.

HMPL provides engineering, procurement and construction services in renewable energy and building road projects segments. The Mumbai-based company is looking to set up a 500 megawatt solar project in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

The stock has given a multibagger return of 28,900 per cent in 5 years and 1560.31 per cent return in three years. The counter has surged 367.24 per cent in two years. However, it has given a negative return of 3.61 in one year.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,449.15 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 23,710 crore from the Indian equity markets so far this month, pushing total outflows past Rs 1 lakh crore in 2025 amid rising global trade tensions.

With PTI inputs