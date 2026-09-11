Vodafone Idea share price rises even as Sensex, Nifty fall nearly 1% today as crude oil surges, here's why

Shares of debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea were in action on Friday even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on soaring crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Weak trends in global markets and foreign fund outflows also dented investors' sentiment. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 628.24 points to 74,257.69 in early trade, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 221.20 points to 23,255.10. Amid this, the stock of Idea opened in the green at Rs 15.10, representing a gain of Rs 0.14 or 0.93 per cent from the previous close of Rs 14.96 on the BSE. The stock gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 15.20, a gain of Rs 0.24 or 1.60 per cent.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 15.15 with a jump of 1.27 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,64,139.70 crore.

What's behind the action?

The stock's move comes amid reports that a group of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) has agreed to provide around 3.5 billion in debt to the telecom operator.



Vodafone Idea share price

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 15.78, hit on September 9, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 7.31 on September 11, 2025.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered returns of 80.45 per cent in five years and 34.34 per cent in three years. In one year, the scrip has gained 104.04 per cent, compared with an 8.79 per cent correction in the benchmark index. Similarly, the counter has surged 30.29 per cent year to date (YTD), compared with a 12.71 per cent drop in the benchmark index.

AGR resolution strengthens Vodafone Idea's balance sheet

Earlier, Vodafone Idea chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said that adjusted gross revenue (AGR) reassessment significantly strengthened Vodafone Idea's balance sheet and improved visibility on future cash obligations

Meanwhile, the company has roped in Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for its new brand identity campaign. The company, in its new logo, has moved the two-dimensional yellow dot below 'i' to the top in a three-dimensional sphere shape.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)