IT stock below Rs 50 surges 11% amid sell-off in broader market, outperforms sector by 1.79%

Shares of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd, a small-cap IT company with a market cap of Rs 765.32 crore, are trading in the green amid a broader market sell-off. The counter opened in the red at Rs 13.36 against the previous close of Rs 13.53 on the BSE. However, it bounced back amid a surge in trading volume of more than 1.44 times and touched an intraday high of Rs 15.10, a gain of Rs 1.57, or 11.60 per cent, from the last closing price. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 13.79, up 1.92 per cent. The stock gained after two days of consecutive fall and has outperformed the sector by 1.79 per cent.

Wins SEBI's price

The company informed investors in its latest exchange filing that it has won the first prize in the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) Securities Market TechSprint 2026.

The company said 525 teams from across India registered for the competition. Of these, over 340 teams advanced to the next stage and submitted working prototypes. Following this, 145 teams were selected for the demonstration round. As the competition progressed, 25 teams advanced to the jury round, and the top three were ultimately selected, with Kellton taking first place.

The company's winning solution, 'NIYAMA,' was developed by the company's AI Practice and Centre of Excellence. The solution addressed "Problem Statement 2" of the competition: 'Agentic Compliance.' The challenge aimed to translate SEBI's regulatory text into machine-enforceable and auditable rules for market intermediaries.

NIYAMA is a kind of 'Compliance Compiler'

Multiple AI agents work together to read the rules and clauses in SEBI circulars and convert them into machine-enforceable 'Rules-as-Code'. Each rule requires the approval of the Compliance Officer before it can be implemented. The system also includes features such as continuous linking of evidence to relevant rules, detection of violations, and a Hash-Chained Audit Trail, ensuring a secure and verifiable record of the entire process.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 41.76 per cent in five years. However, the stock has corrected 24.48 per cent in three years and 49.75 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 25.22 per cent as against the fall of 12.46 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)