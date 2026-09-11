Raymond share price surges 20% to hit fresh 52-week high, company recently approved raising funds

Shares of Raymond Ltd surged nearly 20 per cent on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week high amid heavy volume in an otherwise weak market. The counter opened in the green at Rs 859.15 on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 853.50. Amid a spurt in trading volume, the stock gained nearly 20 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,024. The stock has a 52-week low of Rs 320.40, touched on March 30, 2026. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 985.50 with a gain of 15.47 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,556.85 crore.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 16.47 per cent today and is technically trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. However, the stock has been highly volatile today, with an intraday volatility of 7.24 per cent.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 21.7 per cent in the period.

What is behind the rally?

The stock has been in action ever since the company demerged its lifestyle and real estate businesses into independent listed companies. The Raymond Ltd is now centred on two engineering verticals - aerospace & defence and precision technology & auto components.

The aerospace & defence business of the company has generated Rs 123 crore of revenue in the first quarter of FY27. This is a jump of 40.4 per cent from Rs 87 crore a year ago.

Raymond fundraising plan

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that the board of directors of the company has approved raising of funds. It said the fundraise would be executed through the issuance of 3,328,686 convertible warrants. The issue price for these warrants will be Rs 645 per warrant, which includes a premium of Rs 635 per warrant.

The warrants can be converted into equity shares in one or more tranches within a maximum period of 18 months from the date of allotment.

Q1 results of the company

The company's total revenue grew 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 628 crore in Q1 FY2027. EBITDA grew 14 per cent to Rs 100 crore, and EBITDA margin improved to 15.9 per cent. The company's total revenue grew 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 628 crore in Q1 FY2027. EBITDA grew 14 per cent to Rs 100 crore, and EBITDA margin improved to 15.9 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)