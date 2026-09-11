11 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex slumps 593 points, Nifty below 23,300 amid weak global cues

India's equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red amid weak global cues, as US markets extended their decline for a fourth session. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 593.43 points or 0.79 per cent to start the session at 74,309.16, the Nifty opened with a fall of 207.50 points to 23,270.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,902.59 and the Nifty 50 at 23,477.80. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 131.91 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index shed 30.28 points or 0.33 per cent, to trade in the red at 9,220.29.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS and Adani Ports were the gainers, with HCL Tech leading the pack by gaining 1.19 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Indigo, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, and Axis Bank were among the losers, with Indigo falling 2.57 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 2,273 stocks declining against 460 stocks advancing on the NSE. 105 stocks remained unchanged.

"Energy prices spiked significantly as Brent crude surged above $108 per barrel. This surge reflects growing geopolitical anxieties and supply disruption fears regarding the Strait of Hormuz due to the prolonged conflict between the United States and Iran. The steep rise in energy costs has intensified overall market worries about persistent inflationary pressures," said Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a fall of 131 points at 23,329, compared to the previous close of 23,460. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers on Thursday and sold equities worth Rs 438.24 crore on September 10, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,025.85 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded lower as Wall Street dragged amid a continuous rise in crude oil prices, as the US-Iran war keeps clogging the global flow of crude. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 1,820 points or 2.79 per cent at 63,450 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 241.47 points or 0.97 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 177.25 points, or 2.52 per cent, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 71.67 points, or 1.82 per cent.