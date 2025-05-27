This BSE smallcap stock surges nearly 6% as Q4 net profit grows 59 per cent Stock in focus today: The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 210.85 and the 52-week low of Rs 84.80. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,998.38 crore.

Shares of steel pipe maker Hi-Tech Pipes surged nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday, i.e. on May 27, 2025, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade. The stock opened in green at Rs 95.89 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 94.71. The scrip surged further to touch the high of Rs 100.30 - a gain of 5.90 per cent against the last closing price. On the NSE, the stock started the session at Rs 95.70 and touched a high of Rs 100.40. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 98.42 - a gain of 3.95 per cent.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 210.85 and the 52-week low of Rs 84.80. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,998.38 crore.

Q4 Results

The company has announced its quarterly results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The steel pipe maker has posted a 59 per cent rise in consolidated net profit. The profit has surged to around Rs 18 crore for the March quarter of FY25 as against the net profit of Rs 11.12 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24. According to the company, the surge in net profit is driven by higher income.

The company's total income increased to Rs 733.75 crore from Rs 680.75 crore a year ago.

Sales volume increased 8 per cent to 1,16,032 MT from 1,07,721 MT in Q4 FY24, reflecting higher demand.

Net Profit Rises 66% For Entire FY25

For the entire FY25, the net profit rose 66 per cent to Rs 72.95 crore against Rs 43.93 crore in FY24. Revenues during the year grew by 14 per cent to Rs 3,068 crore from Rs 2,699 crore, supported by record sales volumes.

Kumar Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hi-Tech Pipes, said, "FY25 marks a defining year for Hi-Tech Pipes, with 14 per cent revenue growth and a 66 per cent surge in profitability, driven by operational excellence and strategic capacity expansion".

Hi-Tech Pipes owns and operates six integrated manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, having a combined installed capacity of 7,50,000 metric tonnes (MT) per annum.

