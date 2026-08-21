Textile stock ends session with 20% gain even as benchmark indices close flat in volatile session

Shares of textile stock Nandan Denim ended the volatile trading session in the green, even as Indian benchmark indices ended flat in a range-bound session today, i.e., on August 21, 2026, as elevated global bond yields continue to cause worry in the market. The counter opened today at Rs 2.26 against the previous close of Rs 2.27 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume of more than 18.77 per cent, the counter jumped around 20 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 2.72. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 392.08 crore. This is also the 52-week high of the stock. The stock hit its 52-week low of Rs 1.80 on March 30, 2026.

The stock has gained over the last two days, rising 20.89 per cent in the period. The counter outperformed the sector by 19.52 per cent and traded above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages but below the 200-day moving average.

Share price history

The stock has gained 8.80 per cent in five years and 37.37 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 42.74 per cent in two years and 21.16 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 7.17 per cent, compared to a fall of 8.98 per cent in the benchmark index.

Profit increased 31% in Q1

The company recently released its April-June quarter financial results. Net profit in Q1 increased 31.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14.80 lakh. Revenue from operations declined 40.6 per cent to Rs 622.39 lakh, compared to Rs 1,047.68 lakh in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's results were supported by a significant reduction in expenses. Total expenses fell 40.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 614.50 lakh, compared to Rs 1,034.40 lakh in Q1 FY26. However, profit before tax came in at Rs 10.32 lakh, compared to Rs 14.82 lakh in the same quarter last year.

The increase in net profit was also driven by tax adjustments. The company received a credit of Rs 5.07 lakh from income tax or short provisions for deferred tax from previous years. Basic EPS increased from Rs 0.08 to Rs 0.10 during this period. Other income also increased by 57.8 per cent to Rs 2.43 lakh.