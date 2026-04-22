Tech Mahindra Share Price: Stock gains after company announces Q4 results, Rs 36 final dividend

Mumbai:

Shares of Indian IT major Tech Mahindra recovered from an intraday low after the company reported a 16 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,353.8 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26. The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,166.7 crore in the same quarter of FY25. The company's revenue from operations rose 12.6 per cent to Rs 15,076.1 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 13,384 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the IT major's profit and revenue rose 20.7 and 4.7 per cent, respectively. Following in-line fourth-quarter results, the stock recovered from an intraday low to trade at Rs 1,493.2, a gain of Rs 88.95 or 6.33 per cent from the low of Rs 1,404.25. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,461.64, down Rs 38.70 or 2.58 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,43,218.50 crore.

Earlier, the stock opened with a gap down with a loss of 2.49 per cent at Rs 1,466.45 against the previous close of Rs 1,500.35.

Tech Mahindra final dividend

The company has informed exchanges that its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 36 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. However, this is subject to approval by members at the company's upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

The final dividend recommended by the board is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 15 paid by the company in November 2025. If the final dividend is approved, the total dividend by the company in FY26 will be Rs 51 per equity share.

Tech Mahindra dividend record date

The company has informed the exchanges that the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action is July 3, 2026.

Tech Mahindra dividend payment date

According to the information shared, the final dividend on equity shares will be paid to eligible shareholders before August 14, 2026.

ALSO READ | Ganga Expressway: Know toll charges and other key details ahead of inauguration

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)