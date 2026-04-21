Ganga Expressway: Know toll charges and other key details ahead of inauguration

New Delhi:

The 594-kilometre-long Ganga Expressway, from Meerut to Prayagraj, is scheduled to be inaugurated on April 29, 2026. Ahead of this, some reports suggest that vehicles will be digitally recorded at entry points on this expressway, allowing for the entire journey to be tracked. As soon as a vehicle exits the expressway, the system will automatically calculate the toll based on the distance travelled. A state-of-the-art sensor-based system will automatically deduct the toll, eliminating traffic jams and making travel faster and more convenient. The construction work on this expressway is already complete

Toll charges will be on the basis of the distance covered

According to a report by Amar Ujala, the most special feature of this expressway is that entry here will be completely free. Passengers will have to pay toll tax only after completing the journey, based on the distance covered at the exit point. This will increase both transparency and convenience. This means that the more you travel, the more you pay. A total of 14 toll plazas have been built on the entire expressway. Of these, Meerut and Prayagraj will be the main toll plazas, while entry-exit-based toll booths have been set up at the other 12 locations. Approximately 23.6 kilometres of this expressway passes through the Amroha district, with entry and exit points built in Mangraula.

PM Modi to inaugurate the expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Ganga Expressway on April 29. Its opening will improve connectivity between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh and significantly reduce travel time.

What are the toll charges?

Toll rates are set at approximately Rs 2.55 per kilometre for private cars, jeeps, and vans, making the total toll charges for the entire expressway journey at around Rs 1515. Light commercial vehicles will be charged at Rs 4.05 per kilometre, buses and trucks at Rs 8.15 per kilometre, and heavy machinery at Rs 12.55 to Rs 16.05 per kilometre.

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