Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure corridors rewriting real estate map, investors betting big

New Delhi:

There is a certain point at which infrastructure stops being a backdrop and becomes the prime mover. Uttar Pradesh appears to be approaching that point now. The expressway grid, Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and increasingly the Ganga corridor, is no longer just connective infra. It is quietly dictating where land matters, and perhaps more importantly, where it did not earlier. The numbers, at first glance, appear to confirm momentum. UP RERA data shows capital inflows rising to Rs. 68,328 crore in 2025, a 53.5 per cent year-on-year jump, alongside a 22.5 per cent increase in approved units to nearly 85,000. But what is less discussed is the distribution of this activity. For the first time, non-NCR districts accounted for a majority of new registrations. That shift feels less statistical and more structural.

Uttar Pradesh is expanding its expressway network

According to Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Limited, the Rs 50,000 crore investment in a 2,650 km expressway network has reached a 'tipping point'.

"At a time when Uttar Pradesh is expanding its expressway network to over 2,650 kilometres backed by a Rs 50,000 crore investment, connectivity is rapidly compressing travel time across districts. What is becoming evident is that cities like Lucknow are no longer behaving as standalone markets. Instead, they are experiencing sustained real estate demand and emerging as powerful anchors within a wider regional grid. This infrastructure multiplier effect is particularly visible across the Lucknow, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Prayagraj corridors. As peripheral towns begin to participate in this unified economic narrative, we are seeing unprecedented traction for organised, plotted developments and integrated townships."

The residential shift itself has been subtle but persistent. According to ANAROCK, 3BHK and larger configurations now account for nearly half of housing demand, up from about 30% in 2018. Meanwhile, affordable housing, once the dominant category, has shrunk to roughly a third of total sales.

"In the new real estate landscape of Lucknow, 'Location' has been replaced by 'Connectivity.' With the city’s accelerated development along major expressways, we’re seeing land prices move ahead of actual possession dates. People are choosing to invest in anticipation, buying into a vision of a planned, connected future. This creates a massive opportunity for early movers, provided they understand that they are investing in the positional advantage of the corridor rather than just immediate utility. We see this as the hallmark of a maturing, high-growth market," said Preksha Singh, CEO, Agrasheel Infra.

Noida International Airport adds another layer to this equation

The Noida International Airport has added another layer to this equation. Along the Yamuna Expressway, land values have, by some estimates, risen between 400 and 500 per cent over the last five years. In certain sectors, the pricing feels almost detached from present infrastructure readiness. Ayodhya offers a different template altogether. Land prices near the Ram Mandir have escalated from sub-Rs. 1,000 per sq ft levels pre-2019 to nearly Rs. 20,000 in 2024.

There is also a quieter layer to this transformation. Industrial corridors along the Ganga and Bundelkhand expressways are beginning to draw institutional attention. Over 27 logistics and manufacturing clusters are planned along these routes.

“What stands out in the current cycle is that infrastructure is not just enabling real estate; it is sequencing it. Developers are entering earlier, sometimes too early, aligning with future infrastructure rather than existing demand, which can distort pricing temporarily, but also sets the stage for long-term appreciation. The risk, of course, is that infrastructure timelines and market expectations do not always move in sync, and when that gap widens, absorption slows, inventories build, and sentiment turns cautious," Paras Rai, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Property Master, concluded.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)