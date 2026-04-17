Citius TransNet InvIT IPO now open for subscription, check price band, listing dates and other details

Mumbai:

The initial public offer of Citius TransNet Investment Trust is now open for subscription. The company has already mobilised Rs 497.25 crore from anchor investors. The InvIT garnered participation from a range of investors, including Prazim Trading and ASKWA Income Opportunities Fund, as well as pension and provident funds such as HDFC Pension, SBI Pension, ICICI Prudential Pension, DSP Pension and Larsen & Toubro Provident Fund. According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website, the InvIT allocated 4,97,24,850 units at Rs 100 per unit to anchor investors.

Citius TransNet InvIT IPO subscription window

The three-day subscription window for the Rs 1,105 crore public issue will conclude on April 21, 2026. The price band has been fixed at Rs 99 to Rs 100 per unit.

How does the company plan to use the proceeds?

Citius TransNet Investment Trust (Trust) is a transport sector-focused infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), established to acquire, manage and invest in a portfolio of transport infrastructure assets, including roads, in the country.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for partial or full acquisition of securities of SRPL Roads Private Ltd and certain identified project special purpose vehicles, including Thrissur Expressway Ltd, Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd, Dhola Infra Projects Private Ltd and Dibang Infra Projects Private Ltd, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Citius TransNet InvIT IPO listing date

According to the information available, the shares of Citius TransNet InvIT are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE, with an expected listing date of April 29, 2026.

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied nearly 1 per cent today, driven by optimism surrounding easing geopolitical tensions and fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 504.86 points, or 0.65 per cent, to settle at 78,493.54. During the day, it surged 564.77 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 78,553.45.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)