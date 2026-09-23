Stock below Rs 100 gains over 19% in 6 days amid market volatility, here's what's behind the rally

Shares of Lords Mark Industries, a diversified company with a presence across healthcare and diagnostics, have gained over 19 per cent in the last six days and ended today's session in the green despite intraday volatility as markets shrugged off an intraday surge in crude and focused on signs of strengthening domestic growth momentum. The stock opened flat at Rs 95.41 but gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 99, a gain of Rs 3.59 or 3.76 per cent from the previous close. During the day, it touched the intraday low of Rs 93.85. The counter ended the session at Rs 95.51, up Rs 0.10, or 0.10 per cent. The company's market cap stood at Rs 4,074.67 crore.

The action in the stock comes as the company said in a filing that it has advanced its AI-based and radiation-free breast cancer screening technology, developed in collaboration with the Centre for Materials for Electronic Technology (C-MET), to the final stage of clinical trials.

According to the company, the technology uses high-precision thermal sensors and AI-based temperature mapping to identify abnormal temperature patterns in the breast that may be associated with cancer.

Goldman Sachs Acquires Stake

Another reason behind the action in the stock is that the company has witnessed significant investor participation following a series of open-market transactions involving its promoter and marquee investors.

Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I and AT Trade Overseas participated in the transactions, reflecting interest from established investment and business groups in Lord’s Mark Industries.

Targets Rs 1,550 crore revenue in FY27

Meanwhile, the company has announced a series of major strategic and business updates marking a transformative expansion of its global healthcare platform alongside a proposed corporate restructuring of its renewable energy division.

For FY2027, the Company expects consolidated revenue of at least Rs 1,550 crore, representing over 20 per cent growth compared to FY26, and Profit After Tax (PAT) of at least Rs 178 crore at a margin of 11.4 per cent, reflecting a margin expansion of over 200 basis points. The majority of FY2027 growth will be driven by core operations in in-vitro diagnostics and renewable energy.