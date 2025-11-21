Stock under Rs 50 hit upper circuit amid market volatility post this update: Check details Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap company Integrated Industries Ltd are showing considerable strength even as benchmark indices remained volatile on Friday, November 21, 2025. The counter hit the 5 per cent upper price band of Rs 28.09 on the BSE as soon as trading began. This is the second consecutive day that the counter has hit the upper circuit. The latest action comes as the company has informed exchanges that it will soon consider fundraising. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 654.04 crore.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 43, hit on November 11, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 17. Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

Company to consider raising funds

In its latest exchange filing, the company said that the meeting of its board of directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 28, 2025. At this meeting, the board will discuss proposals related to fundraising and, if all goes well, may approve them.

To raise funds, the company may issue equity shares or warrants that can be converted into shares.

Quarterly Results

The company has reported strong Q2FY26 and H1FY26 financial results. In an exchange filing, the company stated that its net sales in the September quarter grew 43 per cent year-on-year to Rs 286.86 crore, compared to Rs 186.60 crore in the previous year. PAT also increased by 108 per cent to Rs 29.89 crore.

For H1FY26, the company's net sales grew 64 per cent to Rs 536.72 crore, while net profit doubled to Rs 54.66 crore.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 70125 per cent in five years and 13945 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 30.61 per cent in one year as against the positive gain of 10.67 per cent by the benchmark index.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)