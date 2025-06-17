Stock under Rs 50 gains in a weak market - Here's why According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given 176 per cent in two years and 1,225 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 23 per cent so far this year.

Shares of infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd edged higher on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, despite weak trends on Dalal Street. The share started the session at Rs 40.99 on the BSE against the previous close of 40.59. This is a gain of nearly 1 per cent. The momentum continued, and the stock touched the intraday high of Rs 41.49. The positive momentum in the stock is being seen after six consecutive days of decline. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 40.80 with a gain of 0.52 per cent from the previous close. The stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 63.90, and the 52-week low is Rs 32. The market cap of the company is Rs 874.80 crore.

HMPL Shares Several Business Updates

The action in the company's shares comes as it informed exchanges that its board has considered and approved some major business plans. As per the exchange filing, the board has approved the company's expansion of operations into sectors like Shipbuilding and Engineering, Shipping Logistics, the Oil and Gas Industry, Lodging, Food, and Related Travel and Tourism Services.

Share Price History

According to the BSE Analytics, the counter has given 176 per cent in two years and 1,225 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 23 per cent so far this year.

Wins Projects From NHAI

The company has secured an order worth Rs 23 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project has been secured through the e-tender process.

"Letter of Award (LOA) has been received from NHAI for acting as user fee collection agency at Shrishikalan Fee Plaza at km 193 for rehabilitation and upgradation from km 178.00 to km 215.00 (Kabarai-Banda Section) of NH-76 to 2 lane with paved shoulder on EPC mode in the state of Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a filing.

HMPL Dividend

The company has said in an exchange filing that its board has recommended paying a dividend of Rs 0.20 per equity share with a face value of Rs 0.20 per share with a face value of Re 1 each.

