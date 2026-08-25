ABH Healthcare IPO receives 8.37 times subscription on second day of bidding process, check details

Multi-speciality healthcare provider ABH Healthcare's initial public offering (IPO) is open for subscription today. The three-day subscription window for the Rs 34.98 crore initial public offering opened on Monday and will conclude tomorrow, i.e. on August 25, 2026. According to information available, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 8.37 times. The issue received bids for 16,66,800 shares against 1,99,200 shares on offer.

ABH Healthcare IPO listing date

ABH Healthcare shares are expected to be listed on the bourse on September 1, 2026. The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE SME platform Emerge, according to a statement.

ABH Healthcare IPO GMP

According to Investorgain, the ABH Healthcare IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 0 today.

The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of up to 34.29 lakh equity shares with a price band fixed at Rs 96-102 per share.

How the company plans to use funds

ABH Healthcare plans to use Rs 17 crore of the net proceeds towards debt repayment in part or in full, Rs 5 crore to fund its working capital requirements, and the remaining balance will be used for inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

"As we enter the next phase of our journey as a listed company, we remain focused on strengthening our clinical capabilities, enhancing patient care and building on the trust that Anil Baghi Hospital has established over the years," Saurabh Baghi, Managing Director at ABH Healthcare Ltd, said.

What does the company do?

Incorporated in 2021, ABH Healthcare provides healthcare services under the brand name "Anil Baghi Hospital". It operates a 150-bed multi-speciality hospital offering services across 25 medical specialities.

The hospital is empanelled with 30 private and public health insurance providers and third-party administrators.

Its financial performance has strengthened over the last three years. The consolidated revenue rose from Rs 41.38 crore in FY24 to Rs 52.51 crore in FY26.

The company's profit after tax increased more than threefold to Rs 5.64 crore from Rs 1.66 crore during the same period.

Fedex Securities is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

ALSO READ:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)