Real estate stock in focus as company secures Rs 3,700 crore development project on Dwarka Expressway

Shares of diversified commercial services company Indiabulls Ltd are in focus as the company has entered into an agreement with a private landlord to execute a development management project on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. Amid this update, the stock hit an upper circuit of Rs 28.23. The counter opened at Rs 27, up from the previous close of Rs 26.89 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 2.19 times, the stock hit a 5 per cent upper circuit. However, the stock soon erased the gain and fell to Rs 26.56. In between, it touched a low of Rs 26.40, a drop of around 2 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 26.80, down Rs 0.09, or 0.33 per cent. The market value of the company stood at Rs 6,243.18 crore.

Gross Development Value Of Projects

According to the information shared, the residential project spans approximately 10.84 acres and offers an estimated total saleable area of around 21 lakh square feet. The project has an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of around Rs 3,700 crore. With this addition, the total GDV of all projects across Indiabulls Limited's development pipeline has reached Rs 27,308 crore.

The company said that Phase 1 and Phase 3 of the project have secured RERA registration.

"Phase 1 and 3 of the project have already received RERA registration, and the project is expected to be launched by mid October 2026. The project has an estimated saleable area of 21 lakh sq. ft. with Gross Sales Value (GDV) of around Rs. 3,700 crores," the filing reads.

Indiabulls Limited management stated that the addition of this new project strengthens the company's launch pipeline in the country's most premium residential market.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 147.19 per cent in three years and 153.06 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has delivered a return of 58.13 per cent, compared to a correction of 9.31 per cent in the benchmark index.

Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)