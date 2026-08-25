Smallcap IT stock in focus as company approves acquisition of US-Based AI firm via share swap

Shares of smallcap IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that the board of directors of the firm have given in-principle approval to evaluate and negotiate the proposed acquisition of up to 100 per cent of the equity interest in CareTech AI Inc., a US-based AI-first healthcare technology and services firm. As part of this transaction, it will include CareTech AI’s two wholly owned subsidiaries -CareCareer Tech LLC and Envision NJ LLC. The acquisition will be done through a share swap, in which the company will make a preferential allotment of its equity shares.

What does the subsidiary do?



Its subsidiary, CareCareer Tech LLC, operates an AI-enabled healthcare workforce platform for acute, post-acute, and behavioural health, as well as schools in the US. Envision NJ LLC provides enterprise automation and orchestration solutions.



Key financial highlights

According to information shared, CareTech AI recorded consolidated revenue of approximately USD 80.2 million or Rs 767.5 crore for calendar year 2025.

Revenue in the seven months to July 31, 2026, was approximately USD 67.7 million or Rs 647.9 crore. Revenue for the full calendar year 2026 is estimated to be approximately USD 116 million or Rs 1,110.1 crore. However, these figures are provided by the company's management and will be independently verified during due diligence.

Meanwhile, Blue Cloud Softech reported an estimated FY2026 consolidated revenue of Rs 1,002 crore. In the first quarter of FY2027, the company recorded a year-on-year revenue growth of roughly 42 per cent, with EBITDA margins expanding to nearly 20 per cent.

Share price today

The stock started the trading session in the green today even as market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid renewed escalation in the US-Iran standoff and elevated crude oil prices.

The stock opened at Rs 23.51 against the previous close of Rs 23.01 on the BSE. It gained further to touch a high of Rs 23.79, a gain of Rs 0.78 or 3.38 per cent from the previous close. However, the counter fell amid profit booking and was last seen trading at Rs 22.49, with a drop of 2.26 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,076.01 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)