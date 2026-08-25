1:10 stock split: Recently listed Waterways Leisure Tourism shares trade ex-date today, check details

Shares of recently listed Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd are trading ex-date for its maiden 1:10 stock split. While the company has fixed August 25, 2026 as the ex-date, the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action is August 26, 2026. In order to be eligible for a corporate action, the investors must hold the shares of the company in their demat account on or before this date. This is as per the market regulator SEBI's T+1 settlement cycle.

Listing price of the company

The stock got listed at Rs 690, a discount of 14.60 per cent from the issue price of Rs 808 on the BSE. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started trading at Rs 681, registering a drop of 15.71 per cent.

Share price today

The 1:10 stock split of Waterways Leisure Tourism means one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 10 split into 10 shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

The stock is trading at an adjusted price today and started the trading session at Rs 102.90 against the adjusted closing price of Rs 104.20 on the BSE. Amid buying interest, the stock touched the intraday high of Rs 107.50, representing a gain of Rs 3.3 or 3.16 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday low of Rs 101.30. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 103.65, with a fall of Rs 0.55 or 0.53 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,507.31 crore.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 29.03 per cent in one month, as against the return of 1.51 per cent in the benchmark index.

Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India's domestic ocean cruise brand, offering luxury cruise experiences across domestic and international destinations.

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 263.25 crore from anchor investors. Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Cullinan Opportunities Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, M7 Global Fund, Nova Global Opportunities Fund, Stellar Growth Fund, ASAS Global Fund and Maybank Securities are among the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE's website.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)